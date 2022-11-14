Vicus Capital Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 35.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 144.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 220,877 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.63.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

