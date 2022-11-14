Vicus Capital Has $927,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,565,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $106.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

