Vicus Capital Has $821,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 65,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 126.6% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 303.1% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 299,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.63 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

