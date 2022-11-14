Vicus Capital Has $441,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $205.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average of $196.48. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

