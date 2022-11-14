Vicus Capital Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $314.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $322.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

