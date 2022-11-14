Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,342,000 after buying an additional 2,124,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,569,000 after buying an additional 3,040,814 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,006 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

