VIA optronics (VIAO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.25 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.

VIA optronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIAO opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About VIA optronics

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIA optronics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

