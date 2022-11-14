Vestor Capital LLC Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.54. 142,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

