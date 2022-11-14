Vestor Capital LLC Sells 759 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

IJR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 172,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $120.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

