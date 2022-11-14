Vestor Capital LLC Invests $11.15 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.73. 44,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,793. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.