Vestor Capital LLC Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 2.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $76.57. 214,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

