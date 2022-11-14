Vestor Capital LLC Buys 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $70.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,479.26. 2,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,408. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,275.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,165.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

