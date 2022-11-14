Vestor Capital LLC Buys 372 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 3.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $28,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $8.54 on Monday, hitting $364.75. 32,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

