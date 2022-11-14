Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.29. 113,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,939. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

