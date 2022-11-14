Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 5,708 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3,755.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $342.36. The stock had a trading volume of 92,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,565. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.