Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.
VRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Veris Residential Price Performance
NYSE:VRE opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.20. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Veris Residential
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veris Residential (VRE)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.