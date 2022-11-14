Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Veris Residential (NYSE:VREGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

VRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

NYSE:VRE opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.20. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 75,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

