Verasity Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $28.18 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001313 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00014061 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

