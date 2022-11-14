Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $142.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

