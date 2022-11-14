Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $200.09. 23,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

