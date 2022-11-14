Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,577. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.