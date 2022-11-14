Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $364.67. 78,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

