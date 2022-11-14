Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $365.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

