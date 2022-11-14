Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.00. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

