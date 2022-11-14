Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,030,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $157,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,242. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

