Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.64. 2,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,916. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

