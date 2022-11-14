Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 157,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,671 shares.The stock last traded at $230.07 and had previously closed at $230.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

