Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,961,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

