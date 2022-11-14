Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.57

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.57 and last traded at $130.85, with a volume of 9384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.