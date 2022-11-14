Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 767.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VLO opened at $133.96 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

