USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 288,307 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

