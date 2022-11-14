UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UOL Group Stock Up 2.1 %

UOLGY traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

