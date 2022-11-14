Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,712 shares during the period. Unity Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.23% of Unity Bancorp worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,142. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $301.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

