UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $281,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $520.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $486.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

