UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $69,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $520.34. 126,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.43 and a 200-day moving average of $515.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

