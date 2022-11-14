United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.00 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.89.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

