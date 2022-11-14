United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $179.33. The company had a trading volume of 57,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

