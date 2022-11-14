Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after acquiring an additional 183,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific
In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.01.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.