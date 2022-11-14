Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is CNB Bank’s 7th Largest Position

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

UNP stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.98. 91,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,241. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.