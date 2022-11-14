Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,830 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

