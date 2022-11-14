UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,175 shares during the period. UFP Industries makes up about 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $24,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.92. 3,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,714. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

