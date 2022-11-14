UBS Group Increases ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €11.50

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($13.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.25) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

