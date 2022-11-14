UBS Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €25.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($19.60) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Salzgitter Stock Up 12.3 %

ETR SZG traded up €3.20 ($3.20) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €29.32 ($29.32). The company had a trading volume of 419,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €18.99 ($18.99) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($48.76). The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.06 and its 200 day moving average is €26.98.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

