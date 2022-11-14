UBS Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($58.00) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €37.17 ($37.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.42. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €32.57 ($32.57) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($69.56).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

