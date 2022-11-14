Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $0.99

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.07. Tuya shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 706 shares.

Tuya Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $506.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Tuya by 44.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Tuya by 155.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 698,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tuya by 102.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 621,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 448.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

