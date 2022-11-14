Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $0.99

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.07. Tuya shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 706 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $506.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
