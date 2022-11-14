Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.30. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.69.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKGBY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.