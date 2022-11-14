TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTEC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TTEC by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 578,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

