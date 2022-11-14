Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

MA stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.87. 72,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,413. The company has a market capitalization of $329.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.03.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

