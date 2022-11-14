Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 532 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.87. 153,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.