Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 141 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $540.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

