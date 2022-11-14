Truist Financial Cuts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $22.21 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

